Former Seattle Mariners Skipper Scott Servais Officially Shut Out of Manager's Jobs
On Sunday night, it was reported that the Miami Marlins are hiring Clayton McCullough as their next manager. McCullough had served as the bench coach for the world champion Los Angeles Dodgers for the last four years.
With that news, it means that former Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais has officially been shut out of the managerial hiring cycle this time around. Servais had been fired by the Mariners back in August after eight-plus seasons.
Servais was linked to the Cincinnati Reds job at the outset of the offseason, but the job went to former Phillies, Red Sox and Guardians manager Terry Francona. We never even heard him attached to the Chicago White Sox opening or the Marlins opening.
The Toronto Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals all could have had job openings, but they each elected to stay with their current skippers for the 2025 campaign.
As for what's next for Servais, we're not really sure. He could pop up as a bench coach somewhere or could take a job in a front office, or in player development. He could also sit out the season and work to get back into the fold for 2026.
A well-respected guy in the clubhouse, Servais went 680-642 with Seattle. He took the team to the playoffs in 2022, winning a wild card series over the Blue Jays. He is the second-winningest manager in team history, behind only Lou Piniella.
The Mariners replaced Servais with Dan Wilson, who is a member of the team's Hall of Fame.
