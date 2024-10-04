Former Seattle Mariners Skipper Passed Over For Cincinnati Reds Job Opening
On Thursday, the Cincinnati Reds shocked the baseball world by coaxing future Hall of Fame manager Terry Francona out of retirement to become their manager.
The Reds had fired former Mariners third baseman David Bell at the end of the regular season.
Francona's hiring officially meant that former Mariners manager Scott Servais did not get the job. Though he had been connected to the job immediately after Bell's firing, Gordon Wittenmyer reported back on Sept 30. that Servais was no longer in consideration for the opening.
Servais was fired by the Mariners in August. It was his ninth year with the organization after taking the job before the 2016 season.
He took the M's to the playoffs in the 2022 season and is the second-winningest manager in team history (after Lou Piniella). Well regarded as a nice man with a good clubhouse presence about him, Servais will now go back to the drawing board in search of another job, if he wants one.
At the moment, the Chicago White Sox job is open, as is the Miami Marlins. Other jobs could become available after the playoffs end and teams are eliminated, however, it's unknown if Servais would be a lead candidate for a team with real World Series aspirations at this point.
There have been other jobs speculated about, including the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays and Colorado Rockies, but thus far, those teams have elected to hold pat.
Servais went 680-642 with the Mariners and was 64-64 this year before being let go.
