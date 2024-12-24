Former Seattle Mariners Slugger Makes History in Dominican Winter League
A name that Seattle Mariners fans likely haven't thought about in years resurfaced on Monday night because of a historic accomplishment in the Dominican Winter League.
Per Cespedes Family BBQ on social media:
Carlos Peguero hasn't played in the summer since 2019 but he remains an annual presence in LIDOM
tonight he passed Juan Francisco to become the all-time franchise HR leader for Gigantes del Cibao and is now tied for the league lead with 8 HR this season
Peguero spent parts of five seasons in the big leagues with the Mariners, Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox. He appeared in games for Seattle in 2011, 2012 and 2013, playing in 65 in total.
Known for his prodigious power, Peguero hit just .195 for the Mariners, but he did blast nine home runs in 205 M's at-bats. He hit six back in his debut 2011 season.
Since exiting the big leagues, he's had runs with Memphis (AAA), Rakuten (NPB), Tijuana (Mexico), LG (KBO), and Veracruz (Mexico). He's been playing in LIDOM snce 2007-2008.
Now 37 years old, Peguero has carved out a nice baseball career for himself. Even though it didn't ultimately work in the majors, to be able to play professionally for nearly 20 years is quite an accomplishment. Across every level of professional baseball, including the minors, Peguero has 312 career home runs. He also has more than 1,000 RBI.
The LIDOM regular season is coming to an end, the 50-game regular season ends at the conclusion of December.
