Former Seattle Mariners Slugger, Still Excelling in Japan, Likely to Miss Rest of Season
Former Seattle Mariners slugger Domingo Santana is likely to miss the rest of the season in Japan's Nippon Baseball League, according to a report from the Yakyu Cosmopolitan.
Yakult Swallows OF Domingo Santana will likely miss the rest of the season with bone spurs in his right elbow.
Santana, 33, has been out since June 21 after being hit by a pitch. He’s in the first year of a three-year contract extension.
Santana, who spent seven seasons in the big leagues with the Milwaukee Brewers, Houston Astros, Mariners and Cleveland Guardians had a short but impactful time with the M's organization, spending 121 games with the franchise in 2019.
The 2019 season was the year that the Mariners began their rebuild, having traded away James Paxton, Jean Segura, Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz prior to the campaign. It was those deals that netted them J.P. Crawford, Jarred Kelenic and Mitch Haniger. The Mariners also acquired the likes of Jay Bruce and Edwin Encarnacion heading into that season, who they traded later in that campaign.
Santana hit .253 for the Mariners with 21 home runs and 69 RBIs, also stealing eight bases. He posted a .329 on-base percentage and was a solid contributor in the outfield. The Mariners did not re-sign him after 2019 and he latched on with Clevfeland for the COVID 2020 season, hitting just .157.
He's been in Japan since 2021, playing for Yakult Swallows. He had 19 home runs in 2021, 15 in 2022, 18 in 2023 and 17 in 2024. He was hitting .274 with three homers this year.
Other former Mariners playing internationally include Robinson Cano (Mexico), Mike Ford (Japan) and Guillermo Heredia (Korea).
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about the series win over the Texas Rangers, the history made by Julio Rodriguez, energy around the organization and much more. Furthermore, he's joined by World Baseball Classic expert Shawn Spradling, who talks about the slew of M's that could play in the event next spring. CLICK HERE:
JULIO PASSES A-ROD: Julio Rodriguez just passed Alex Rodriguez for the most 20-20 seasons in team history, a tremendous feat for the 24-year old. CLICK HERE:
LUIS TORRENS SIGHTING: The former Mariners catcher took the mound for the Mets on Monday, making some history, but M's fans have already seen that. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.