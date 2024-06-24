Former Seattle Mariners' Standout Tearing Up the Mexican League in 2024
One day after seeing that former Seattle Mariners' outfielder Guillermo Heredia is leading the KBO in hitting, we see that former M's standout second baseman Robinson Cano is doing the same thing in the Mexican League.
At the age of 41, Cano is hitting .446 this season in Mexico, which is 29 percentage points than the next-closest player. In addition to his average, he also has eight homers and 53 RBI in 50 games.
The Mexican League is a solid one, in which several former big league stars are currently playing, including pitcher Trevor Bauer and sluggers Luke Voit and Yasiel Puig. Cano was named to the All-Star team this year as well.
This is the first season for Cano in Mexico after he played most recently for the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean Series.
Known nationally for his 2005-2013 tenure with the New York Yankees, Cano also spent five years with the Mariners from 2014-2018, signing a 10-year, $240 million deal with the Mariners before the 2014 season. He was traded to the New York Mets in the deal that also sent Edwin Diaz to New York after the 2018 season. His contract was the biggest deal in franchise history prior to Julio Rodriguez signing a contract extension during the 2022 season.
All in all, with the M's, Cano was highly productive. He made three All-Star teams and hit .296 with 107 homers in those five seasons. The M's haven't been able to find any answers at second base since he left, cycling through Adam Frazier, Kolten Wong, Jose Caballero and Jorge Polanco in an attempt to try. This year, as Polanco has been injured, Ryan Bliss has been the latest to take a run at the position.
While Cano was excellent, it wasn't all great for him in Seattle. He was suspended during the 2018 season for PED use and only played 80 games. The Mariners won 89 games that year and just narrowly missed the playoffs and fans were left to wonder what would have happened had Cano been eligible to play the whole season.
Lifetime, Cano is a .301 major league hitter who also played for the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres. On the international stage, he represented the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.
