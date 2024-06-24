M's Pitching Staff Now Leads Baseball in This Unfortunate Category as Road Woes Mount
After the Seattle Mariners dropped a tight 6-4 contest on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the discourse is growing about the difference in performance of the M's pitching staff at home vs. on the road.
Heading into play on Monday, the M's pitching staff owns a 2.54 ERA in 39 home games and a 4.49 ERA in 41 road games. These performances are hugely responsible for the M's being 27-12 at home and 18-23 on the road.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, the M's starters specifically now lead all of baseball in this unfortunate category:
Most home runs surrendered by starting pitchers on the road, 2024
1) Mariners: 39
2) Twins: 37
3-t) White Sox: 35
3-t) A's: 35
5) Cardinals: 34
Now, the Twins and Cardinals might also be playoff teams this year, so just being on this list doesn't mean you are destined for failure in 2024, but given the M's offensive struggles, it's hard to overcome challenges provided by the pitching staff.
George Kirby allowed two homers in a 3-2 loss on Friday night while Bryce Miller also allowed two homers in the loss on Sunday.
The M's will be back in action on Monday night as they try to tame their road woes against the Tampa Bay Rays.
First pitch is set for 6:50 p.m. ET as Bryan Woo takes the ball against Taj Bradley. Woo, who is 3-1, is coming off his first loss of the season last Wednesday, which was on the road at Cleveland.
Bradley is 2-4 with a 4.06 ERA. Tampa Bay is 38-40 but is coming off a 5-2 road trip.
