Former Seattle Mariners' Star Set to Be Suspended By Major League Baseball
Former Seattle Mariners' star Edwin Diaz is set to be suspended by Major League Baseball after being ejected from Sunday night's game between the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs.
Diaz, who has pitched for the Mets since 2019, was ejected for a "sticky stuff" violation.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
A 10-game suspension Diaz will be announced Monday:
Crew chief Vic Carapazza on Mets closer Edwin Diaz using an illegal substance, tells pool reporter: ‘It definitely wasn’t rosin and sweat. We’ve checked 1,000’s of these. I know what that feeling is. This was very sticky."
As a result of the suspension, the Mets won't be able to replace Diaz on the roster and will have to play shorthanded. He will be the third different Mets pitcher to be suspended since MLB started cracking down on this stuff. The Mariners have had one such suspension, former left-hander Hector Santiago.
Diaz came through the Mariners' system as a starting pitcher but converted to a reliever, becoming one of the top closers in the league. Diaz made his debut with the M's in 2016 and then went 4-14 through three seasons with Seattle (2016-2018). He made the All-Star Game in 2018 and registered a league-high 57 saves that season as the M's fell just short of the playoffs.
He was traded, along with Robinson Cano, to the Mets before the 2019 season in the deal that brought Jarred Kelenic to Seattle. Kelenic was traded this past offseason to the Atlanta Braves in a salary dump move.
