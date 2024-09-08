Former Seattle Mariners Star Makes More History Among Venezuelan-Born Players
The Arizona Diamondbacks were beaten by the Houston Astros on Saturday afternoon. The Seattle Mariners needed the help from Arizona if they wanted to stay close in the American League West race, but they are now 5.5 games back in the division from Houston.
Despite the loss, former Mariners star Eugenio Suarez did his part to help the cause, going 2-for-4 with a home run. It was his 25th blast of the season and moved him up a prestigious list in history for Venezuelan-born players.
Per @StatsCentre:
Most career 25+ home run seasons among Venezuelan players in MLB history:
12- Miguel Cabrera
7- Andres Galarraga
6- Eugenio Suarez (Via a solo blast in a losing cause for the @Diamondbacks on Saturday vs the Astros)
6- Magglio Ordonez
5- Carlos Gonzalez
4- Tony Armas
4- Salvador Perez
Suarez is hitting .244 this season with the 25 homers and 88 RBI. He's posted a .772 OPS.
The Mariners traded him to Arizona last offseason in a salary-dump move that netted them backup catcher Seby Zavala and a promising relief prospect. The M's had acquired Suarez before the 2022 season and he became an instant-fan favorite for his good attitude and ability to hit home runs.
Suarez had 31 homers and 87 RBI for the M's in 2022 as they broke the drought and advanced to the playoffs. He added 22 homers and 96 RBI for the 2023 team that missed the playoffs by just one game. Trading him was billed by the front office as a way to cut down on strikeouts (he led the American League in strikeouts each of those years), but it was clearly just a way to cut his $11 million salary this past offseason, another in a string of frustratiny penny-pinching moves.
Suarez is a one-time All-Star who has played 11 years with the Cincinnati Reds, Mariners, Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas releases this episode a day early. He spoke about why the M's should let Jerry Dipoto go, only to have the M's bring him back right after the episode was recorded. Despite that, you should still listen as we got great perspective on what the M's are going through from Adnan Virk of the MLB Network and Tom Caron of NESN. Also, Brady discusses what kind of spending ownership should engage in moving forward. CLICK HERE:
M's to BRING BACK DIPOTO: The Mariners have made a big decision about their future. CLICK HERE:
CONGRATS, GENO!: Congratulations are in order for former Mariners third baseman Geno Suarez, who hit a historic home run earlier this week for the Diamondbacks. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: