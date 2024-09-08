Former Seattle Mariners Star Makes More History Among Venezuelan-Born Players

Most career 25+ home run seasons among Venezuelan players in MLB history:

12- Miguel Cabrera

7- Andres Galarraga

6- Eugenio Suarez (Via a solo blast in a losing cause for the @Dbacks on Saturday vs the Astros)

6- Magglio Ordonez

5- Carlos Gonzalez

4- Tony Armas

4- Salvador Perez pic.twitter.com/p96hukkgMn