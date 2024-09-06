Former Seattle Mariners Standout Moves Up Prestigious List in Baseball History

Most HRs hit as a 3rd baseman - First 11 MLB seasons:

379- Eddie Mathews

347- Mike Schmidt

319- Nolan Arenado

283- Troy Glaus

279- Ron Santo

261- Evan Longoria

260- Matt Williams

252- Scott Rolen

247- Aramis Ramirez

244- @Dbacks Eugenio Suarez (Via 1 on Tuesday)

243- Dean Palmer pic.twitter.com/u838SX8u5C