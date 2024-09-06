Former Seattle Mariners Standout Moves Up Prestigious List in Baseball History
Former Seattle Mariners star and fan-favorite Eugenio Suarez moved up a prestigious list in baseball history on Wednesday night.
Per @StatsCentre:
Most HRs hit as a 3rd baseman - First 11 MLB seasons:
379- Eddie Mathews
347- Mike Schmidt
319- Nolan Arenado
283- Troy Glaus
279- Ron Santo
261- Evan Longoria
260- Matt Williams
252- Scott Rolen
247- Aramis Ramirez
244- @DBacks Eugenio Suarez (Via 1 on Tuesday)
243- Dean Palmer
That's a list filled with Hall of Famers, so it's pretty elite company for Suarez to be linked with. He's hitting .242 this season for Arizona with 24 homers and 87 RBI. The Mariners traded him to Arizona last offseason in a salary-dump move that netted them backup catcher Seby Zavala and a promising relief prospect. The M's had acquired Suarez before the 2022 season and he became an instant-fan favorite for his good attitude and ability to hit home runs.
Suarez had 31 homers and 87 RBI for the M's in 2022 as they broke the drought and advanced to the playoffs. He added 22 homers and 96 RBI for the 2023 team that missed the playoffs by just one game. Trading him was billed by the front office as a way to cut down on strikeouts (he led the American League in strikeouts each of those years), but it was clearly just a way to cut his $11 million salary this past offseason, another in a string of frustratiny penny-pinching moves.
Suarez is a one-time All-Star who has played 11 years with the Cincinnati Reds, Mariners, Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers.
