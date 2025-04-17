Former Seattle Mariners Star Mike Cameron Talks Being Traded For Ken Griffey Jr. and More
Speaking this week on the "Refuse to Lose" Seattle Mariners podcast, former M's star outfielder Mike Cameron stopped by to talk about a number of things including: Why it's so hard to hit at T-Mobile Park, what he noticed about this team when he was working with them in spring training, his new work with a San Diego Padres podcast, the M's 116-win season in 2001 and what it was like being traded for Ken Griffey Jr.
You can hear the full interview in the player below and are reminded that the podcast comes out each Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Cameron, 52, was acquired by the Mariners from the Cincinnati Reds before the 2000 season in the deal that sent Griffey to the Queen City.
Though he had big shoes to fill, Cameron was a fan-favorite in his four years with Seattle, becoming an All-Star (2001) and helping lead the M's to the American League Championship Series in both 2000 and 2001.
Lifetime, Cameron spent 17 years in the big leagues with the Chicago White Sox, Reds, Mariners, New York Mets, Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox and Florida Marlins.
With 1,700 hits exactly in his career, he also hit 278 home runs and drove in 968. He stole a career-high 38 bases for the Reds in 1999. A premium defender, he also won three Gold Glove Awards.
The Mariners will be back in action on Friday night when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:07 p.m. ET.
