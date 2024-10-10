Former Seattle Mariners Star Gets Company in New York Yankees History Books
The New York Yankees took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five American League Division Series on Wednesday night by beating the Kansas City Royals 3-2 at Kauffman Stadium.
With the win, the Yankees are one win away from the ALCS, where they would meet the Detroit Tigers or the Cleveland Guardians.
The game was tied at 2-2 until Giancarlo Stanton hit a mammoth home run in the top of the eighth inning to give the Yankees the lead. The often-criticized star went 3-for-5 in the win.
His blast also made some team history not seen in the last 12 years, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
Giancarlo Stanton's HR is the first Yankees go-ahead HR in the 8th inning or later (postseason) since Raul Ibanez in Game 3 of the 2012 ALDS.
A former MVP Award winner, Stanton is in the 15th year of his career with the Florida Marlins and Yankees. He's a lifetime .257 hitter with 429 home runs. This season, he hit .233 with 27 home runs. Embattled because of his injury problems over the last few years, he's been a solid postseason contributor in his career. He's a .266 hitter in the playoffs with 12 homers and 27 RBI.
As for Ibanez, he spent 19 years in the big leagues with the Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Angels. He spent three different stints with the Mariners (1996-2000, 2004-2008 and 2013).
One of the most productive M's hitters of the last 30 years, he hit .279 in a Mariners uniform. He also popped 156 homers with Seattle and drove in 612 runs. He never made an All-Star team with the Mariners, but did reach the Midsummer Classic in 2009 with the Phillies at the age of 37. He also made the World Series with the Phillies in that same year.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: