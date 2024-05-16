Former M's Star Robinson Cano Earns All-Star Spot in Mexican League
Now 41, former Seattle Mariners' star Robinson Cano has earned an All-Star selection while playing in the Mexican League.
The league made the announcement on "X," and Cano is joined on the All-Star team by former big league stars Yasiel Puig, Luke Voit and Trevor Bauer.
This is the first season for Cano in Mexico after he played most recently for the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean Series. Through 24 games and 108 at-bats this year, Cano is hitting .359 while posting a .444 on-base percentage. He has five homers and 23 RBI.
Known nationally for his 2005-2013 tenure with the New York Yankees, Cano also spent five years with the Mariners from 2014-2018, signing a 10-year, $240 million deal with the Mariners before the 2014 season. He was traded to the New York Mets in the deal that also sent Edwin Diaz to New York after the 2018 season. His contract was the biggest deal in franchise history prior to Julio Rodriguez signing a contract extension during the 2022 season.
All in all, with the M's, Cano was highly productive. He made three All-Star Game appearances and hit .296 with 107 homers in those five seasons. The M's haven't been able to find any answers at second base since he left, cycling through Adam Frazier, Kolten Wong, Jose Caballero and Jorge Polanco in an attempt to try.
While Cano was excellent, it wasn't all great for him in Seattle. He was suspended during the 2018 season for PED use and only played 80 games. The Mariners won 89 games that year and just narrowly missed the playoffs.
Lifetime, Cano is a .301 major league hitter who also played for the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres.