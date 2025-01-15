Robinson Cano Set to Continue Career in 2025 Once Winter Season Ends
Former Seattle Mariners star Robinson Cano is set to continue his career in the summer of 2025, sources have confirmed to Mariners on SI.
The 42-year-old Cano is currently playing in the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM) and will head back to the Mexican League this summer. He will re-sign with Los Diablos Rojos, where he played in 2024.
Cano put together a great season in Mexico, winning the league MVP Award and hitting .431. He popped 14 homers, brought in 77 runs and helped the Diablos Rojos win the Mexican League championship. He's currently hitting .353 in LIDOM, where he's playing for Estrellas.
Known nationally for his 2005-2013 tenure with the New York Yankees, Cano also spent five years with the Mariners from 2014-2018, signing a 10-year, $240 million deal with Seattle before the 2014 season. He was traded to the New York Mets in the deal that also sent Edwin Diaz to New York after the 2018 season. His contract was the biggest deal in franchise history prior to Julio Rodriguez signing a contract extension during the 2022 season.
All in all, with the M's, Cano was highly productive. He made three All-Star Game appearances and hit .296 with 107 homers in those five seasons. The M's haven't been able to find any answers at second base since he left, cycling through Adam Frazier, Kolten Wong, Jose Caballero and Jorge Polanco in an attempt to try. They still don't have an answer at the position for 2025, with newcomer Donovan Solano serving as a possibility. Top prospect Cole Young could also be an answer eventually.
While Cano was excellent, it wasn't all great for him in Seattle. He was suspended during the 2018 season for PED use and only played 80 games. The Mariners won 89 games that year and just narrowly missed the playoffs.
Cano sat down with Mariners on SI to discuss his tenure in Seattle and much more. Be on the lookout for highlights from that interview.
