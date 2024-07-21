Newly-Minted Hall of Famer is in Incredible Group in Baseball History
Former Seattle Mariners third baseman Adrian Beltre was officially inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday afternoon. He went in alongside Todd Helton, Joe Mauer and manager Jim Leyland.
Though Beltre is most remembered for his tenure with the Texas Rangers, he did spend five of his 21 years with the Mariners, playing in Seattle from 2005-2009.
Beltre signed a five-year, $64 million contract to join the Mariners and performed admirably, if not spectacularly. He hit more than 100 homers in his Mariners tenure and won a Gold Glove in both 2007 and 2008.
Beltre is also part of an elite group in baseball history, according to @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast:
Adrián Beltré is 1 of 5 players in MLB history with 400+ HR, 600+ 2B and 100+ SB, along with Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Carl Yastrzemski and Albert Pujols.
That's certainly incredible company to be in with every one of those players Hall of Fame talents. Beltre is entering the Hall of Fame as a member of the Rangers, there was certainly a heavy Mariners presence there as Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez were in attendance.
Griffey Jr. and Beltre played together during the 2009 season as Griffey Jr. returned back to Seattle for a year and a half in 2009 and 2010.
As for the current Mariners, they are trying to avoid being swept by the division-rival Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon. First pitch from T-Mobile Park is 1:10 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST EPISODE IS OUT: The fourth episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is now out! In this episode, we discuss how the Mariners can beat the Astros, what they need to not do in the series, Andres Munoz not getting in the All-Star Game and more, including our interview with Bryant Robinson, who directed the Julio Rodriguez documentary that recently aired on FS1. CLICK HERE:
FRANCE FUTURE: As he continues to scuffle, Ty France is playing for his Seattle Mariners future at this point. We discuss the options. CLICK HERE:
SUMMING IT UP: Kudos to Seattle sports radio host Brock Huard, who encapsulated the Mariners perfectly in a simple post on "X" on Friday night. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: