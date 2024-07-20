Seattle Radio Host Puts Out Perfect Post on "X" After Mariners Loss to Astros
Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback and current Seattle Sports 710 radio host Brock Huard put out a short message on "X" Friday night that perfectly encapsulates how Seattle Mariners fans are feeling right now.
After the M's lost a 3-0 affair against the Houston Astros to fall into second place in the American League West, Huard said the following:
The locals in SEA are getting restless
This offense & the vets in it are not paying off Servais’ patience.
Geesh
Mariners fans are indeed getting restless, both because of what's happened recently and because of what's happened for 47 years. The M's are the only franchise in the sport to have never reached the World Series, and they have now successfully blown a 10.0 game lead in the American League West to fall into second place.
Furthermore, they've done all of that while being one of the worst teams in baseball at hitting in clutch situations and they've failed to take advantage of the Astros being woefully injured.
Manager Scott Servais has been patient with this group but perhaps it's time to change the approach and ruffle some feathers. If Servais doesn't, he may be the guy on the way out at season's end.
The Mariners will try to right the ship on Saturday night when they take on the Astros once again at T-Mobile Park.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as George Kirby takes the ball against Framber Valdez. Kirby last started last Saturday in a 2-1 loss against the Angels.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST EPISODE IS OUT: The fourth episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is now out! In this episode, we discuss how the Mariners can beat the Astros, what they need to not do in the series, Andres Munoz not getting in the All-Star Game and more, including our interview with Bryant Robinson, who directed the Julio Rodriguez documentary that recently aired on FS1. CLICK HERE:
CHEERS FOR GENO: Congratulations are in order for former Mariners' third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who hit a major career milestone this week. CLICK HERE:
WHY WOO? Manager Scott Servais explained why Bryan Woo will pitch on Sunday, not Logan Gilbert. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: