Former Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Edwin Arroyo Earns Big Honor with New Organization
Former Seattle Mariners top prospect Edwin Arroyo continued his ascent with the Cincinnati Reds organization on Friday, getting named to the Arizona Fall League All-Star Game.
The game will be played on Saturday night at 5:00 p.m. PT. It will be aired on MLB Network.
Arroyo was the M's No. 9 prospect during the 2022 season, in which he was traded to the Reds in the deal that brought Luis Castillo to Seattle. The M's drafted him with the No. 48 overall pick in the 2021 draft and were excited about his prospects, but had to include him alongside Noelvi Marte in order to get Castillo.
Arroyo actually missed the entire 2024 season with a shoulder injury, so the Fall League is his first action of the year. In 2023, he hit .252 across High-A and Double-A in the Cincinnati system.
Thus far, the deal has worked out well for Seattle. Castillo helped the Mariners get to the playoffs in that 2022 season and was named an All-Star in 2023. He signed a long-term contract extension with the Mariners as well. Furthermore, the M's have been able to replace Arroyo and Marte, drafting Cole Young and Colt Emerson in both 2022 and 2023. Both have bright futures with the organization.
Speaking of Emerson, he was also named to the AFL All-Star Game roster. He won't participate in the game though because of a hamstring issue that has ended his season.
The Mariners went 85-77 and missed the playoffs this past season. The Reds haven't made the playoffs since 2020.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: