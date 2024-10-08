Four Seattle Mariners Players are Still Up For All-MLB Honors; Here's How to Vote
The Seattle Mariners missed the playoffs in the 2024 season, but that doesn't mean they still didn't accomplish some great things.
Several Mariners put up excellent seasons, helping the squad finish 85-77 and just 1.0 game out of the postseason for the second straight year.
As a result of some great individual efforts, the Mariners have four players who are up for All-MLB teams. They are Logan Gilbert, Andres Munoz, Bryce Miller and Cal Raleigh. Voting goes until Oct. 11 and can be done by clicking on the link in the following post on "X:"
The 27-year-old Gilbert is a former first-round pick of the Mariners back in the 2018 draft and he took his career to new heights this past season. Though he went just 9-12, Gilbert pitched to a 3.23 ERA. He led all of baseball in innings at 208.2 and made a full season of starts (33). He struck out 220 batters and was named an All-Star. He also led baseball in WHIP at .887.
Munoz also made the All-Star team after putting together a stellar season in the bullpen. The 25-year-old native of Mexico went 3-7 but had a 2.12 ERA. He registered 22 saves, striking out 77 batters in 59.1 innings. His contributions were even bigger given that the M's missed Matt Brash (all) and Gregory Santos (most) of the season because of injuries.
Miller, a 24-year-old Texan, made 31 starts this season for Seattle, going 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA. He struck out 171 batters in 180.1 innings. He also registered a WHIP under one (0.976).
As for Raleigh, what more can you say? He led all catchers in home runs with 34 and also put up a 100-RBI season. He has the most home runs for a catcher through his first four years in the big leagues (93).
Teams are released on Thursday, Nov. 14.
