Mariners provide holiday help to Seattle's less fortunate citizens

The Seattle Mariners Ownership Group announced Tuesday that it will match donations made to Home Team Harvest through the end of the year. Every donation made up to $100,000 will be matched as Northwest Harvest works towards raising $5 million to feed our community.

Home Team Harvest has currently raised $4,867,204, as of Dec. 16. Mariners fans gave more than $2.5 million to the 50/50 Raffle, including more than $900,000 during the postseason. The CEO of the Mariners Care Foundation, Thomas Reynolds, announced on Tuesday.

“This is going to go a really long way because the need is really high this year,” Reynolds told KING 5 TV in Seattle. “This has been a really difficult year. We’re looking for financial donations, volunteer time, and people giving food. These food drives, even the food drives we do with the Mariners, make such a difference. It’s a way for the community to come together for the tremendous need right now.”

“We are proud to have not only the best fans in baseball, but also such generous fans who buoyed our efforts on-and-off the field during a magical 2025 season,” said Newcomer in an earlier statement. “This gift to Northwest Harvest is a tribute to our fans and their generosity in support of our programs and our neighbors in the Seattle community.”

Mariners have deep roots in the community

Jul 24, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) signs autographs after the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Mariners are deeply engaged with the Pacific Northwest community through their Mariners Care Foundation, focusing on youth baseball/softball access, health, equity, and various other projects. Their dedication to the area has been unmatched, in many cases.

"Serving our communities has always been a pillar of the Seattle Mariners' mission," the team has posted on its website. "We use our unique voice, trusted partnerships and the inspirational power of baseball to ensure that everyone in our region can thrive. Baseball is about working together as a team to become better and stronger every day, and we bring this same spirit to our engagement with communities throughout the Pacific Northwest."

