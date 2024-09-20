Four Seattle Mariners Prospects Earn Incredible End-of-Season Honors
The Seattle Mariners minor league affiliates have been on a roll over the last week.
The Mariners' Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts won their second-straight second-half California League championship in a come-from-behind 2-1 win against the San Diego Padres' Low-A club the Lake Elsinore Storm.
On top of that, Seattle's No. 3 prospect and No. 45 prospect in all of baseball (according to MLB Pipeline) Lazaro Montes was named the California League's MVP and top MLB prospect. Montes along with Luis Suisbel and Tai Peete were also named California League All-Stars.
And the end-of-season honors didn't end in Modesto.
Four members of the Mariners' High-A club the Everett AquaSox were named Northwest League All-Stars on Thursday.
Second baseman Michael Arroyo, designated hitter Jared Sundstrom, utility player Brock Rodden and starting left-handed pitcher Brandyn Garcia all earned the honor.
Arroyo turned himself into being one of Seattle's top prospects this season. Arroyo played 120 games this season. He played an even 60-60 split with the Nuts and AquaSox. He hit .285 this season (.290 with Everett) with 23 home runs and 89 RBIs. His 23 homers led the minor leagues for players aged 19 years old or younger. Arroyo was named the No. 96 overall prospect in all of baseball on Baseball America's latest top 100 list.
Sundstrom batted .263 this season with 13 home runs and 63 RBIs to go with 26 steals and was promoted to the organization's Double-A Arkansas Travelers ahead of their Texas League Divisional series. He's ranked as the No. 30 Mariners prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
Rodden played 131 games this season (67 with the AquaSox) and batted .257 this season with 14 home runs and 64 RBIs to go with 29 stolen bases. He was promoted to Arkansas on June 25. He's ranked as Seattle's No. 23 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
Garcia has become one of the Mariners top two starters in their farm system. He's ranked as the No. 16 team prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He was promoted to the Travelers on June 28. He has a 2.25 ERA this season in 27 appearances (25 starts; 12 with the AquaSox) with 134 strikeouts in 116 total innings pitched.
The Seattle farm system has gotten a lot more recognition over the course of the season and is now regarded as one of the best in baseball after being viewed as a middle-of-the-league minor league system to start the season.
Depending on how the offseason goes, Mariners fans will likely see at least one of these prospects sooner rather than later.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
THREE MARINERS PROSPECTS NAMED ALL-STARS: The Seattle Mariners Low-A affiliate the Modesto Nuts had several players receive recognition in the form of All-Star selections on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
NUTS WIN BACK-TO-BACK TITLES: The Seattle Mariners Low-A affiliate the Modesto Nuts earned their second straight California League championship in dramatic fashion on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS TOP PROSPECT EARNS INCREDIBLE MINOR LEAGUE AWARD: One of the Seattle Mariners most promising prospects Lazaro Montes accomplished a major achievement on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady