Three Top Mariners Prospects Earn Minor League All-Star Honors
The Seattle Mariners current major leaguers are entering Thursday 5.0 games out of first place in the American League West and 3.0 games out of the final Wild Card spot. With 10 games left in the season, the Mariners are still trying to find a way to make it to October.
But Seattle's potential future major league players have enjoyed a lot of success and recognition this week.
The Mariners Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts earned their second-straight second-half California League championship with a 2-1 over the San Diego Padres' Low-A affiliate Lake Elsinore Storm on Wednesday.
Before the Nuts hoisted their banner, several of their players earned some recognition.
Outfielder Lazaro Montes, utility player Luis Suisbel and shortstop Tai Peete were all named California League All-Stars on Wednesday, capping off an impressive season overall for Modesto and Seattle's farm system.
Montes earned a trifecta of honors on Wednesday. On top of his All-Star selection, he was also named the California League's MVP and top MLB prospect despite only playing 65 of his 116 total games this season with the Nuts. He batted .309 with 13 home runs and 72 RBIs with Modesto. He's ranked the No. 3 Mariners prospect and the No. 45 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline.
Peete played the entire season with the Nuts (115 games) and batted .269 with seven home runs, 71 RBIs and 45 stolen bases. Peete, the No. 30 selection in the 2023 Competitive Balance draft, is in his second season in Seattle's farm system and is ranked as the organization's No. 11 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
Suisbel, a 2019 international free agent signing out of Venezuela, also played his entire season with Modesto (119 games). He batted .276 with 15 home runs and 90 RBIs.
Suisbel, Montes and Peete were No. 1, 2 and 3 on the Nuts in RBIs in that order.
Even with how the season has gone on the big league stage for the Mariners, there's a lot for fans to look forward to with how the prospects have done.
And maybe that winning culture Modesto has created can pay some dividends down the road in the majors.
