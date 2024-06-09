Here is What Ty France Had to Say About His Recent Foot Injury
Seattle Mariners' first baseman Ty France is set to undergo imaging on his injured heel.
France was hit by a pitch on Friday against the Kansas City Royals but stayed in the game. However, he was scratched from the lineup on Saturday and after the game, manager Scott Servais said he was "concerned."
Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times had some further comments from France on social media:
France said the inside part of his right heel was "tender" and he wasn't able to move well pregame. The plan is for him to get imaging on it. But hoped he'd only be out a few days
While nothing is official at this point, it's been reported that France is going on the injured list. The team is calling up top prospect Tyler Locklear, so he needs to take someone's roster spot. It's obviously going to be the spot occupied by France, with the hope being that he would just need the minimum injured list stay.
The 29-year-old France is hitting .251 this season with seven home runs. Though his numbers and production are down from his All-Star 2022 season, he's still proven to be a capable force in the middle of the M's lineup.
He went 2-for-3 with two doubles in Friday's loss. He also set the franchise all-time record with the hit-by-pitch on Friday night.
The Mariners have lost the first two games of the series against the Royals. They'll look to avoid the sweep on Sunday afternoon. Cole Ragans pitches for Kansas City while George Kirby pitches for the M's.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) Mariners schedule and results for this year