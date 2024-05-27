Here's What to Know About New M's IF Ryan Bliss

Full roster moves:



🔹 Ryan Bliss, INF, selected from Triple-A Tacoma.

🔹 Jorge Polanco, INF, placed on 10-day Injured List (right hamstring strain).

🔹 Sam Haggerty, INF/OF, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and placed on the 60-day Injured List (torn right Achilles). https://t.co/0C3XxeY6tP