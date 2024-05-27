Here's What to Know About New M's IF Ryan Bliss
After being acquired last summer in the trade that brought Dom Canzone and Josh Rojas to the Seattle Mariners, infielder Ryan Bliss is set to make his major league debut on Monday night against the Houston Astros.
Bliss has been called up because Jorge Polanco has been put on the injured list with a right hamstring strain.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Full roster moves:
Ryan Bliss, INF, selected from Triple-A Tacoma.
Jorge Polanco, INF, placed on 10-day Injured List (right hamstring strain).
Sam Haggerty, INF/OF, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and placed on the 60-day Injured List (torn right Achilles).
Bliss came over to Seattle with Rojas and Canzone in the deal that sent reliever Paul Sewald to the Diamondbacks.
Bliss is the No. 11 prospect in the M's organization and played his college ball at Auburn.
The following is a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Don't let Bliss' 5-foot-6 frame deceive you. While he doesn't have the most raw power, he's found a way to tap into it without selling out for it, something he did in his first full season with a big leg kick, closing off his stance more in 2023 and staying shorter to the ball. That led to more consistent hard contact and the right-handed hitter has the chance to approach average power at the highest level. He's an above-average runner who is aggressive on the basepaths, making him a legitimate threat to steal.
Bliss has continued to see time on both sides of second base and he's acceptable at shortstop, but his best chance to be a regular in the big leagues is probably at the keystone, where he played exclusively during his Arizona Fall League stint last autumn. At worst, Bliss is poised to be a super-utilityman who can impact the game offensively in a number of ways.
