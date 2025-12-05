Josh Naylor honored in his native country for his 2025 season

Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor was honored with the 2025 James Tip O'Neill award for outstanding Canadian baseball achievement, the team announced on Thursday. Naylor is a native of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and he's considered a favorite son by baseball fans in Maple Leaf territory.

“Congratulations to Josh Naylor on winning the 2025 James Tip O’Neill award,” the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame announced in a statement. “The St. Marys, Ont.-based shrine presents this honour annually to the Canadian player judged to have excelled in individual achievement and team contribution while adhering to baseball’s highest ideals.”

It was the second time that Naylor had received the honor, having also captured it in 2023. His brother, Guardians catcher Bo Naylor, was also born in the same city, just off Lake Ontario. The pair had been teammates with Cleveland for five seasons before Josh moved on to the Mariners in late 2025.

2025 was a huge year for Josh Naylor

Oct 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) reacts after hitting a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning during game four of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

After a short stint with Seattle that started around the trade deadline, he immediately became a hit with the fans. Numbers-wise? He played 147 games between the two organizations last season, finishing with a .295 batting average, 20 home runs, and 92 RBIs.

He was also lauded by teammates and manager Dan Wilson throughout September and October for his leadership and clubhouse leadership. It was those qualities, as well as his clutch hitting, that convinced the Mariners his upcoming years should occur in Emerald City. And the support he received from Seattle and its fans had the slugging first sacker already thinking about playing in the Pacific Northwest.

During the offseason, Naylor made it official: he's staying in Seattle for the foreseeable future, by signing a five-year, $92.5 million contract with the organization.

