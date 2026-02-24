Highly-skilled Mariners infield prospect looks set to break out in 2026

For a few years now, we've been hearing about how highly the Seattle Mariners regard second base prospect Cole Young. The team's first-round selection (21st overall) in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, he certainly had all the tools to believe in him and his ability. And while he's been far from a flop, his first go-around in the big leagues didn't go quite as planned. However, Young is back full force and competing for the second base starting job this Spring.

Young, 22, did have some solid moments in 2025. He delivered a walk-off victory for the Mariners in his MLB debut and hit .318 with a .352 on-base percentage over the final three weeks of June. Overall, however, his numbers were pedestrian: Young finished the year with a .211 average, four home runs, 24 RBI, and a .607 OPS.

“They want to find a way at some point (next) year to integrate him into that lineup, but when you’ve come within one game of winning the first pennant (in franchise history)," MLB writer Jeff Passan told the Brock and Salk podcast in October. "It’s kind of hard to run out the next year with somebody who’s absolutely an unproven commodity on the big league level and go into season thinking that this is going to be your solution. I just think it’s a risky thing to do.”

CLICK FOR MORE: Julio Rodriguez picked as the favorite for the 2026 AL MVP Award

“If you have a farm system as good as the Mariners do, your demand, your mandate is to try as best you can to win right now while integrating in guys slowly,” he said, “but no Band-Aid rips unless it’s necessary. Like, 2026 needs to be your focus right now. It needs to be the main focus.”

Stricter dieting has helped Mariners prospect

Aug 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Cole Young (2) makes a play at first for an out in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images | Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

The 5'11", 180-pound Young said he committed to a healthier diet during the past offseason. He cut out fast food and put in a lot of work over the winter. Those in charge have definitely taken notice, and he's been praised by Mariners management for his dedication and

“Cole Young looks unbelievable right now,” Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said about the precocious prospect. “He took his offseason very seriously... He looks incredibly athletic right now; he looks kind of chiseled."

“My goal was to just put enough work to be in a good spot coming into spring, and I did that,” Young said. “… Just cleaning up my diet, cleaning up my body. I lost a few pounds, but I gained some strength, too. I feel strong. I feel quick.”