Here's What Cal Raleigh Had to Say About Being Named an All-Star Starter
SEATTLE — For the first time in Seattle Mariners history, the team will have a catcher starting in the All-Star Game.
Cal Raleigh was named the American League starter on Wednesday. He won with 72% of the fan vote over Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk.
"Honestly, very blessed. Very excited and very honored," Raleigh said after news of his selection Wednesday. "It's a cool accomplishment. Just glad it's kind of over, too. Seeing your face everywhere was a little uncomfortable. But I was just very happy and super excited for it."
Raleigh has received more recognition this season due to his historic pace that has seen him break several MLB records.
Raleigh has scored 60 runs in 84 games this season. He's hit 16 doubles with a major league-leading 33 home runs to go with 71 RBIs, which also leads the majors. He's slashed .272/.383/.641 with a 1.024 OPS. His 33 homers are the most in MLB history for a catcher and a switch-hitter before the All-Star break.
Raleigh will also compete in the Home Run Derby during the All-Star Break.
Raleigh has received national attention this year due to his historic first-half. He's considered an early AL MVP favorite along with New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who was also named an All-Star starter.
"It's nice," Raleigh said. "It's nice to see your hard work pay off on a bigger stage. Not just trying to play as well as I can — but trying to get the Mariners out there as well. Trying to boost us up, as well. ... Trying to help our brand in the sense of — we are a winning baseball club. We have a good team over here. I do know from experience from being on the East Coast, the West Coast teams don't get as much love sometimes. So just trying to do as much as we can to put ourselves in a good position and it starts by our play on the field and I think we've done a decent job of that so far."
The Home Run Derby takes place 5 p.m. PT on July 14 and the All-Star Game takes place at 5:00 p.m. PT on July 15.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS OPTION STRUGGLING STARTING PITCHER TO TRIPLE-A TACOMA: Emerson Hancock will head back to the Rainiers after struggling his most recent starts. CLICK HERE
COLE YOUNG'S NEWFOUND CONSISTENCY HAS BEEN WELCOME ADDITION: The rookie second baseman has found his swing and has been the team's most steady hitter in the bottom third of the order recently. CLICK HERE
MARINERS RALLY FALLS SHORT IN 6-3 LOSS TO ROYALS:The Royals kept just enough distance from the Mariners to secure the win and even the series Tuesday.CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.