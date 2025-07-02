Seattle Mariners Option Struggling Starting Pitcher to Triple-A Tacoma
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Emerson Hancock will be getting a reset in Triple-A after struggling in his latest start.
The Mariners optioned right-hander Emerson Hancock to the Tacoma Rainiers on Wednesday and selected the contract of left-handed reliever Joe Jacques in a corresponding move.
The move was made one day after Hancock had a rough outing against the Kansas City Royals. He struck out just one, walked three, hit one and allowed five earned runs on seven hits in six innings. It was the second time in his last three outings he's allowed five or more earned runs. He's allowed five or more earned runs in four of his 15 starts this season.
For the season, Hancock has a 5.47 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 77.1 innings pitched across his 15 outings.
Hancock, who's been the team's No. 6 starter for the last two seasons, has been with the major league roster for most of the season due to various injuries to the rotation.
He made his first start of the season March 31 and was optioned to the Rainiers on April 1. He was recalled from Triple-A on April 17 and has been with the major league roster since. His starts, strikeouts and innings pitched are all career-highs.
Hancock's next turn in the rotation would have been Seattle's last game of its current home stand against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 6. Starter Bryce Miller is still on the injured list and isn't expected to be activated until mid-to-late July or early August.
The Mariners could opt to go for a bullpen day, which could be the reason for Jacques being brought up. Seattle could also recall rookie starting pitcher Logan Evans, who's made seven starts and has posted a 3.38 ERA this season.
