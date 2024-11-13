Here's a Snapshot at How the Seattle Mariners Payroll Situation Currently Looks
The Seattle Mariners are embarking on a very important offseason this year as they try to get back to the playoffs in 2025.
The M's missed the playoffs by 1.0 game in each of the last two seasons and have only made the playoffs once since the 2001 season (2022).
The Mariners have a fair amount of pressure on them this offseason as well. Not only do they carry the weight of past season's failures, they also carry the burden of trying to re-make the roster on what appears to be a limited budget.
CEO John Stanton and President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto have repeatedly indicated that the M's don't plan to be big spenders in the offseason. They have said they plan to increase payroll, but it looks as if most of that will come through in-house raises to arbitration eligible players and Julio Rodriguez's increase in salary.
With some help from MLBTradeRumors on Wednesday, we got a decent look at where things stand for the M's right now.
As it stands, RosterResource projects the Mariners for a $152MM payroll — a number that could drop depending on trades and the fate of some potential non-tender candidates in their arb class. That’s already a slight uptick from last year’s $144MM payroll..
The Mariners are likely to non-tender at least someone on the roster, which would save money, but they still have gaping holes at second base and third base to fill. If they are in a pinch to save money, they could also try to jettison someone like Mitch Haniger in a trade - however that would take also attaching a solid prospect in the deal. That's similar to what Seattle did last offseason with Jarred Kelenic/Marco Gonzales/Evan White.
