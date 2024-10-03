Here's How Much Money Seattle Mariners Aces Are Expected to Make in 2025
The Seattle Mariners missed the playoffs by 1.0 game in 2024. Going 85-77, it's the second straight year that the M's have missed the postseason after making it in 2022.
As the Mariners attempt to get back to the playoffs in 2025, the offseason ahead will be defined by two things: How the M's can address the offensive woes, and how much money the team is or is not willing to spend.
The Mariners have had a frustratingly average-to-below average payroll for the last several years, but things are set to rise this year because of costly arbitration raises and the elevation of Julio Rodriguez's contract numbers. The question will be how far beyond those raises does the ownership group want to go?
On Tuesday, MLBTradeRumors released their arbitration figure projections for each team. While not official, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times says their algorithm is close to the one that team's use.
The arbitration projections from @MLBTradeRumors … their algorithm is pretty close to what MLB teams use.
The service predicts that Logan Gilbert will make $8.1 million in 2025 while George Kirby will make $5.5. Both players are certainly deserving of those numbers as each is one of the top right-handers n the American League.
The 27-year-old Gilbert made the All-Star Game this year and led the major leagues in innings pitched at 208.2. He struck out 220 batters and went 9-12 with a 3.23 ERA. He carried a perfect game into the sixth inning in his final start of the season on Sunday.
As for Kirby, he led baseball in strikeout-to-walk ratio this season, as he did in 2023. He went 14-11 and pitched to a 3.53 ERA.
