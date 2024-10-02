Here's the Predicted Salary Increases For the Seattle Mariners in 2025
The Seattle Mariners went 85-77 this past season and missed the playoffs yet again. As they turn the page to 2025, money will continue to be a big topic of conversation for the organization. There are questions about how much ownership is really willing to commit to developing the roster and questions about what kind of outside help the M's will be able to bring in.
Some of those questions got a clearer on Tuesday when the popular MLBTradeRumors site released their salary abritration figures for the M's. Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times says the website's formula is pretty close to what MLB teams use as they figure out their numbers as well.
Divish says that Austin Voth is projected to make $2.2 million, while JT Chargois is projected for 1.7. Luis Urias is projected to make $5, Trent Thornton 2.1, Randy Arozarena 11.7, Josh Rojas 4.3, Sam Haggerty $900,000, Logan Gilbert $8.1 million, Tayler Saucedo $1 million, Cal Raleigh $5.6, million, Gabe Speier $900,000 and George Kirby, $5.5 million.
Those are fairly significant increases already scheduled for the M's, so how will the organization handle things around that? Will they accept those raises and make no outisde moves? Will they trade away of the more expensive pieces to save money? WIll they non-tender anyone on that list to save some salary?
It seems safe to say that Luis Urias will be non-tendered given that his productivty didn't match the salary. Sam Haggerty is also a candidate to be cut, as he's working back from a serious injury.
All questions for Mariners leadership to start to answer...
