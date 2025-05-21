Here's What Dan Wilson Had to Say After Seattle Mariners' Series-Clinching Win on Wednesday
CHICAGO - The Seattle Mariners defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Wednesday afternoon at Rate Field, moving to 28-20 on the season. The M's continue to pace the American League West as they chase their first division title since 2001, and they've won five of six games on this road trip.
Julio Rodriguez started the scoring with a three-run homer off Shane Smith in the top of the first, his ninth of the season, but the White Sox rallied back to take a 4-3 lead after five innings. Cal Raleigh tied the game in the sixth with a solo homer to left, but Chicago clawed back in the seventh to take a 5-4 lead on a single by Chase Meidroth.
Rowdy Tellez singled and advanced to second on an error before Leody Taveras hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth, his first as a member of the Mariners.
Andres Munoz locked down the ninth inning with his 16th save. He still has an ERA of 0.00.
After the game, here's what Mariners' manager Dan Wilson had to say:
On Julio Rodriguez's approach and driving his home run out to right-center:
Yeah, that ball went off the bat, and immediately, Manny (Acta) said, 'wow, that ball was smoked.' He's in a really good spot. He's been swinging the bat very well, pretty consistently. And in those RBI situations, to see him go that way and to see him hit the ball hard that way, that's a really good sign. He's continuing to swing the bat well. And again, our guys as a whole, doing a good job getting on base and creating opportunities for the hitters. That was an opportunity right there for Julio, and he took advantage of it.
On Cal Raleigh's home run and what he means to the team:
He has really matured as a hitter. He's not only hitting the ball hard, but also looking for his pitch, taking pitches that are out of the strike zone, not trying to do too much. A double early in the ball game left-handed, and then hit that line drive homer right- handed. He's locked in right now and when he's contributing offensively and then what he does for us behind the plate, that's a great effort from Cal again today after night game. A quick turnaround for him, but really nice job for Cal today.
On Leody Taveras's game-winning home run:
With Leo in there, a guy that can bunt. Want to be swinging away in that situation and he got a really good pitch to hit and put a really good swing on it. I thought he swung the bat very well today, hit the ball hard just about every time up today, found the barrel a lot and particularly that last time up and that was a big lift for us.
The Mariners will be back in action on Thursday night when they take on the Astros in Houston at 5:10 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," but this episode is a little different. Brady is live in Chicago for Mariners and White Sox, so he plays audio from the clubhouse from Miles Mastrobuoni, Emerson Hancock and former M's player Josh Rojas. He also shares observations from his trip thus far, including what he saw from Logan Gilbert and what he thinks about George Kirby. And finally, Mitch Levy, who has spent 30+ years in Seattle sports talk, joins the show for a lengthy conversation - with a hilarious story about his own trip to Chicago. CLICK HERE:
NOT SO FAST: It was originally reported that Andres Munoz was going to play for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, but that isn't confirmed yet. Here's the latest. CLICK HERE:
NO COMMUNICATION?: Josh Rojas, who was non-tendered by the Mariners in the offseason, said he didn't hear much from Seattle about a possible reunion. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.