Here's What Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh Had to Say About Confrontation with Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher
The Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre, getting back over .500 at 11-10 on the season.
Before Rowdy Tellez took over the 12th inning with his grand slam theatrics, a bizarre scene unfolded earlier in the game.
Jose Berrios, who started the game for Toronto, had some choice words for M's catcher Cal Raleigh as the two came off the field in the top of the fourth inning. The benches cleared but nothing came of it. After the game, Berrios accused Raleigh of relaying signs to the offense.
Here's what Raleigh had to say after the game, via Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Cal Raleigh on José Berríos today:
"They thought I was relaying. I wasn't. I mean, if you just look at the results, Rowdy was way off-balance. I didn't have the pitches. But that's just how it is. I'd want my pitchers doing the same thing if somebody thought they were tipping."
It should be noted that relaying signs from the field itself is not illegal, but Raleigh says he wasn't doing that either.
Raleigh went 2-for-3 with a double, three walks and two RBIs in the win. He's now hitting .235 for the season with eight homers and 13 RBIs.
With the loss, the Blue Jays are 12-9 on the year.
The two teams will finish out their series on Sunday morning with first pitch coming at 10:37 a.m. PT. Veteran right-hander Luis Castillo will take the mound for Seattle while Easton Lucas pitches for Toronto.
The Mariners will be off on Monday.
