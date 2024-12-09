Here's When the Seattle Mariners Will Play Juan Soto and the New York Mets in 2025
The Seattle Mariners will see the newly-minted $765 million man three times in 2025. Yes, the M's will play the New York Mets and Juan Soto for three games on Aug. 15, Aug. 16 and Aug. 17.
Unfortunately, M's fans won't get a chance to get a look at Soto at T-Mobile Park as all three games will be played on the East Coast. The first two games will be played at Citi Field while the final game will be played in Williamsport, Penn. as part of the Little League Classic. That game, which is one of the jewels on the baseball calendar each year, will be highly-anticipated with Soto, Francisco Lindor and Julio Rodriguez playing.
Soto signed a 15-year deal with the Mets, with the $765 million coming in as the largest contract in professional sports history.
Soto leaving the American League and not signing with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox is certainly a win for the Mariners, as they'll only have to see Soto once a season now for the long-term future. Furthermore, the Mets, who are positioned to get better out of this move, won't be battling the Mariners for any playoff berths.
The Mets advanced all the way to the National League Championship Series without Soto this past season. They will be seeking their first World Series title since 1986 in 2025.
Ironically enough, the Mariners swept the Mets for three games at T-Mobile Park this past season. The M's missed the playoffs by one game at 85-77.
