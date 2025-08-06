Here's Why Chicago White Sox are Tough Matchup For Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners open up a three-game series on Tuesday night with the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park.
It's the first of three consecutive series against teams under .500, as the M's will play the White Sox (42-70), Tampa Bay Rays (55-59) and Baltimore Orioles (51-62).
If Seattle is going to improve upon their current playoff position (3.0 GB in American League West, tied for wild card two), then they are going to have to figure out how to beat these teams they are supposed to beat.
But while the White Sox come in with a poor record, they have played better of late, going 10-5 since the All-Star break. They have recently won series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels. And as we discussed on the recent 'Refuse to Lose' podcast, they will present the Mariners some challenges.
The White Sox are young, they're excitingly young, and now that their young guys are playing, they're getting more comfortable. And again, they will do uncharacteristic things. They'll swing at 3-0 pitches. They will run maybe when they're not supposed to. They'll put the ball in play, they'll shoot it the other way. You know how frustrating the Angels are to play? Well, picture that, and maybe it's a little less talent overall, but that same level of frustration.
Chicago's roster is loaded with top prospects including Chase Meidroth and Kyle Teel, who are both up in the big leagues. And young players getting their feet tend to take chances, and that causes that frustration.
You can listen to the full episode in the player below:
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about the series win over the Texas Rangers, the history made by Julio Rodriguez, energy around the organization and much more. Furthermore, he's joined by World Baseball Classic expert Shawn Spradling, who talks about the slew of M's that could play in the event next spring. CLICK HERE:
JULIO PASSES A-ROD: Julio Rodriguez just passed Alex Rodriguez for the most 20-20 seasons in team history, a tremendous feat for the 24-year old. CLICK HERE:
LUIS TORRENS SIGHTING: The former Mariners catcher took the mound for the Mets on Monday, making some history, but M's fans have already seen that. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.