Here's Why Seattle Mariners Lost Former All-Star to Chicago Cubs in April Trade
Drew Pomeranz, who was in spring training camp with the Seattle Mariners and pitched for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers in April, has excelled since being traded to the Chicago Cubs on April 21.
The 36-year-old lefty has appeared in 14 games, going 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA. He's struck out 14 batters in 12.2 innings and is part of a Cubs team that is currently leading the National League Central.
There's little doubt that Pomeranz could have been useful to the M's bullpen, so why did they trade him away? Bob Nightengale of USA Today had more on that front this weekend.
He was still at Class AAA Tacoma in April when he believed he deserved a promotion. So, he exercised an upward mobility clause in his contract requiring the Mariners to either promote him or try trading him to a team willing to put him on their big-league team. The Cubs and Craig Counsell – who managed Pomeranz in Milwaukee – gave him a call.
The Mariners could have brought Pomeranz to the big-league roster but, at the time, they had Gabe Speier as the lefty in the bullpen with Tayler Saucedo also on the 40-man roster. Matt Brash was due back and Gregory Santos wasn't yet slated for knee surgery. It's understandable that the numbers game may have forced Pomeranz out of town, but it's frustrating regardless.
A 12-year veteran, Pomeranz is 50-58 lifetime. He won a World Series ring with the Red Sox in 2018 and was an All-Star in 2016 with the San Diego Padres.
