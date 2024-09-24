Seattle Mariners Gain Huge Break as a Result of Houston Astros' Injury Woes
The Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 6-1 on Monday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. With the win, the Mariners are now 81-76 on the season. Though unlikely, they still have a flicker of playoff hope with five games to play.
Seattle is now 4.0 games back of the Astros in the American League West and 1.5 games back of both the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers in the American League wild card.
As the M's play this series with the Astros though, they have gotten a huge break because Astros star Yordan Alvarez won't be playing in the rest of the series because of a knee injury suffered on Sunday.
Per Chandler Rome, Astros reporter, on social media:
Yordan Alvarez has a right knee sprain and will not play in this series against the Mariners, Joe Espada said. The Astros are not shutting the door on Alvarez returning this regular season.
You certainly don't want to see anyone get hurt, but the fact remains that Alvarez not playing is a huge benefit for the Mariners moving forward. One of the most feared sluggers in all of baseball, he's hitting .308 this season with 35 homers and 86 RBI. He also has posted great numbers against the M's in his career.
He hit a back-breaking home run in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Mariners which won the game for Houston. He also homered in Game 2 of that series.
Game 2 of this series will be played on Tuesday night at 5:05 p.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the M's win in Houston on Monday night and why it was his favorite win of the year. He also discusses the playoff scenarios and has an in-depth talk with Todd Raleigh, the father of Cal Raleigh, about his son's season, career, upbringing and growth. CLICK HERE:
STILL GOT IT: Ichiro was hanging out in Japan this week and showed he still has incredible skills on the diamond. CLICK HERE:
SCOTT TO CINCY: Could Scott Servais be the new manager for the Cincinnati Reds after they fired David Bell? CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: