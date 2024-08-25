Houston Astros Star Passes Seattle Mariners Legend in American League History

Most career home runs to lead off a game - Player in American League history (1901-present):

69- Rickey Henderson

60- George Springer

48- Ian Kinsler

44- Brady Anderson

38- @astros Jose Altuve (Via doing so in a losing cause on Saturday vs BAL)

37- Ichiro Suzuki

33- Paul Molitor pic.twitter.com/X4YMoZ9Mmk