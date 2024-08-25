Houston Astros Star Passes Seattle Mariners Legend in American League History
The Houston Astros lost 3-2 on Saturday afternoon to the Baltimore Orioles. That undoubtedly made Seattle Mariners fans happy as it kept the M's within 4.5 games of Houston in the American League West.
However, Astros star Jose Altuve passed Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki in the history books, which will undoubtedly disappoint fans who love to hate Altuve and the Astros.
With a home run in the top of the first inning, Altuve connected on his 38th career leadoff home run, which passed Ichiro for the fifth-most in AL history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most career home runs to lead off a game - Player in American League history (1901-present):
69- Rickey Henderson
60- George Springer
48- Ian Kinsler
44- Brady Anderson
38- @Astros Jose Altuve (Via doing so in a losing cause on Saturday vs BAL)
37- Ichiro Suzuki
33- Paul Molitor
Entering play on Sunday, the 34-year-old Altuve is having another stellar year for Houston. He's hitting .299 with 18 homers and continue to pace the top of their order with Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman.
He'll have another chance to hit a leadoff homer on Sunday night when the Astros visit the Orioles again as part of 'Sunday Night Baseball.'
As for Ichiro, he is one of the best players in baseball history.
He amassed 3,089 hits in his United States career. He was a lifetime .311 hitter who stole 509 career bases.
Ichiro won a laundry list of awards including Rookie of the Year (2001) and MVP (2001). He was a two-time batting champion, a 10-time Gold Glover, a 10-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger.
He played parts of 14 seasons with the Mariners, three with the Yankees and three with the Marlins. Remarkably durable throughout his career, he never played less than 136 games in a season until age 44.
