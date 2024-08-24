Los Angeles Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Now Chasing Seattle Mariners Legend in History
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani hit a walk-off grand slam on Friday night to help the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium. By getting a home run and a stolen base in the same game, Ohtani now has 40 homers and 40 steals. This was the fastest in major league history that any player has ever joined the prestigious club.
There has never been a player to go 50/50 in a season, and Ohtani will certainly have a good chance over the last six weeks.
But before he can worry about that, he'll have his sights set on besting the historic 1998 season put together by Seattle Mariners legend Alex Rodriguez.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Shohei Ohtani is on pace for 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases
No player has ever had that combination in a season
highest total a player has reached in BOTH HR & SB in a season is 42: 1998 Alex Rodriguez 42 HR & 46 SB
That 1998 season was magical for Rodriguez, who also hit .310 that year with 124 RBI. Despite those amazing numbers, he finished just ninth in the American League MVP voting, which is shocking in its own right. He paired with Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez to make up one of the best offensive units in team history.
All in all, Rodriguez was a 22-year veteran who spent seven seasons in Seattle. He was a three-time MVP and a 14-time All-Star. He won a batting title with the Mariners in 1996 when he hit .358.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the Mariners firing Scott Servais, hiring Dan Wilson and Jerry Dipoto getting to stay on the job. Furthermore, we are joined by Ty Buttrey, who played most of this season at Triple-A Tacoma. He shares his opinion on Servais, the organization and the state of baseball as a whole in an enlightening conversation. CLICK HERE:
NEW ADDITION IN THE MINORS: The Mariners have made a depth move in the infield, bringing someone new into the fold at Triple-A Tacoma. CLICK HERE:
OH, EDGAR: In addition to new manager Dan Wilson, the Seattle Mariners have a new hitting coach as well in Edgar Martinez. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: