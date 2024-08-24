Former Seattle Mariners Star Congratulates Old Teammate on First Managerial Win
Former Seattle Mariners outfielder Mike Cameron sent a congratulatory message to former teammate Dan Wilson on social media after Wilson won his first career game as a manager on Friday night.
Wilson took over at manager on Thursday after longtime manager Scott Servais was fired. It is his first managerial job at any professional level.
Congratulations on his 1st managerial victory to my ol teammate Dan”the man” Wilson.. the fellas pulled thru with a total team effort! Picked up a game in standing too! Hey in my KG voice, “Anything is possible” in a crazy baseball season Run with the old Al Davis saying, “just Win Baby”
The Mariners are now 65-64 on the year after beating the Giants. They won 6-5 in 10 innings thanks to a walk-off single from Leo Rivas. They are now 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. They are 6.5 game back in the wild card race.
In four years with the Mariners, Cameron helped the team get to the playoffs twice, and made the All-Star Game in 2001. He won two Gold Gloves with the M's over those four years and hit 25 homers in both 2001 and 2002.
In addition to the Mariners, he also played with the Chicago White Sox, Reds, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox and Florida Marlins over his 17-year career.
He won three Gold Gloves in total, stole 297 bases and was a .249 career hitter. The Mariners acquired him in a trade with the Reds for Ken Griffey Jr.
