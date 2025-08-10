Ichiro Suzuki Discusses Retirement Ceremony, Being Surrounded by Fellow Legends
SEATTLE — This weekend at T-Mobile Park, it was all about one man: 2025 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and former Seattle Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki.
The franchise legend, less than two weeks after he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., had his No. 51 retired by the Mariners in a pregame ceremony Saturday. Suzuki's number was the fourth retired by the organization — joining Jackie Robinson (No. 42), Ken Griffey Jr. (No. 24) and Edgar Martinez (No. 11).
Suzuki gave a speech on the infield during the ceremony, surrounded by Martinez, Griffey, and fellow Seattle legends and team Hall of Famers Randy Johnson, Jay Buhner, Felix Hernandez and others. Several front office members and executives were also part of the festivities.
In addition to his number being retired, team CEO/chairman John Stanton announced Suzuki will get his very own statue outside T-Mobile Park in 2026. Griffey, Martinez and late broadcaster Dave Niehaus all have their own statues, as well.
Suzuki didn't know about the statue before Stanton announced it, according to comments made in a pregame news conference Sunday.
The whole day was almost surreal, and it was something Suzuki couldn't imagine when he came to the U.S. in 2001.
"In Cooperstown, I spoke about goals and dreams," Suzuki said via interpreter Allen Turner on Sunday. "What happened last night is something that can't even be both. You couldn't have that as a goal or a dream. It's just something that — I just can't believe it. I felt like the people around me that helped me along the way to get there, obviously I need to thank them. And I was able to get here and, like I said, it's just something that you couldn't even dream or think about. And it actually happened."
Suzuki played in the majors for parts of 19 seasons from 2001-19. He came to the U.S. after nine seasons (1992-2000) in Japan with the Orix BlueWave of Nippon Professional Baseball. Suzuki spent 14 of his seasons in the majors in the Pacific Northwest (2001-12, '18-19). In 2001, he became one of two players in MLB history to win Rookie of The Year and MVP in the same season. He had 262 hits in 2004, which set the MLB single-season record. He retired with 4,367 hits including his time in Japan — more than any professional baseball player in history.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS SHORTSTOP DOES SOMETHING NOT SEEN BY TEAM IN 30 YEARS: J.P. Crawford reached a new career-best and did something the franchise hasn't seen in nearly three decades as the M's beat the Rays on Saturday. CLICK HERE
CAL RALEIGH SETS MORE RECORDS WITH LATEST HOME RUN: The Mariners All-Star backstop is rising up an incredible list and passed a former MVP in a monumental category. CLICK HERE
MARINER CAP OFF "ICHIRO NIGHT" WITH 7-4 WIN AGAINST RAYS: The Mariners followed Ichiro Suzuki's jersey retirement ceremony with a three-home run performance against the Rays. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.