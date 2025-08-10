Seattle Mariners Shortstop Does Something Not Seen in Last 30 Years of Team History
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have been rolling since the MLB trade deadline.
Since July 31, the Mariners are 8-1, have tied a season-high with six-straight wins. They have won three-straight series against the Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, respectively. The M's secured their sixth-straight win with a 7-4 win against the Rays on Saturday.
Seattle has gotten top-to-bottom contributions from the lineup during that stretch. Several players, including Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh and Josh Naylor, have tied or set MLB and/or franchise records.
Shortstop J.P. Crawford made his own history on Saturday.
In the bottom of the fourth, the ninth-year shortstop drew a lead-off walk. He stole second base after to give him seven snagged bags on the year, which set a single-season career-high.
Later in the game, while facing Rays reliever Mason Englert in the bottom of the sixth, Crawford had a 17-pitch plate appearance. Crawford flared the 17th pitch to shallow center field, which was caught by Tampa Bay shortstop Ha-Seong Kim.
According to postgame notes shared by Mariners PR, Crawford's 17-pitch plate appearance tied for the team's longest of the pitch-tracking era (since 1988). The former Gold Glove-winner matched Darren Bragg, who reached that feat against the Minnesota Twins on June 16, 1995. Bragg's PA ended with a single.
Crawford has had a resurgent season for the Mariners this year after a down 2024. Entering Sunday, he's scored 52 runs in 114 games, and has hit 17 doubles and nine home runs with 44 RBIs. He's slashed .264/.356/.367 with a .723 OPS. He's been the team's lead-off hitter for most of the season, but was bumped down to eighth in the order after the team's acquisition of third baseman Eugenio Suarez on July 30.
Since he was bumped down July 31, Crawford has two home runs and five RBis. He's slashed .250/.294/.469 with a .763 OPS.
The Mariners are 65-53 and will play the Rays again on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINER CAP OFF "ICHIRO NIGHT" WITH 7-4 WIN AGAINST RAYS: The Mariners followed Ichiro Suzuki's jersey retirement ceremony with a three-home run performance against the Rays. CLICK HERE
MARINERS ANNOUNCE STATUE HONORING ICHIRO SUZUKI FOR 2026: The 2025 National Baseball Hall of Famer will join fellow Cooperstown inductees Edgar Martinez and Ken Griffey Jr. to have statues outside T-Mobile Park. CLICK HERE
WATCH: MARINERS REVEAL RETIRED NUMBER PLAQUE FOR ICHIRO SUZUKI: The Mariners retired the 2025 Hall of Fame inductee's number in a pregame ceremony Saturday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.