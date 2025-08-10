Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh Sets Even More Records on Saturday with Latest Blast
SEATTLE — "Seize the moment" was the theme for the Seattle Mariners in a 7-4 win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.
Mariners legend and 2025 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ichiro Suzuki told the team to do exactly that during a pregame ceremony where he had his No. 51 retired by the organization.
Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh certainly heeded the advice in the bottom of the third inning. The 2025 All-Star hit a three-run homer to left field, which bolstered the Mariners' lead to 5-1. It was his major league-leading 44th home run and gave him 96 RBIs on the year, which also leads baseball.
Raleigh's blast gave him sole possession for the the third-most single-season home runs by a catcher in MLB history. Entering Sunday, he trailed Johnny Bench for the second-most (45) and Salvador Perez for the most (48).
Out of Raleigh's 44 home runs — 36 have come as a catcher and eight have come as a designated hitter. His 36th home run as a catcher passed Hall of Famer Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez for the most in a single season by an American League catcher. Rodriguez set that mark in 1999 and won MVP that season.
Raleigh has scored 77 runs in 115 games this season and has hit 16 doubles to go with his homer and RBI totals. He's slashed .248/.356/.590 with a .946 OPS. He was named the American League's starting catcher in the All-Star Game and became the first player at his position to win the Home Run Derby.
The Mariners will finish out the series with the Rays on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT. Seattle is 65-53.
MARINER CAP OFF "ICHIRO NIGHT" WITH 7-4 WIN AGAINST RAYS: The Mariners followed Ichiro Suzuki's jersey retirement ceremony with a three-home run performance against the Rays. CLICK HERE
MARINERS ANNOUNCE STATUE HONORING ICHIRO SUZUKI FOR 2026: The 2025 National Baseball Hall of Famer will join fellow Cooperstown inductees Edgar Martinez and Ken Griffey Jr. to have statues outside T-Mobile Park. CLICK HERE
WATCH: MARINERS REVEAL RETIRED NUMBER PLAQUE FOR ICHIRO SUZUKI: The Mariners retired the 2025 Hall of Fame inductee's number in a pregame ceremony Saturday. CLICK HERE
