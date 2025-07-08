Ichiro Suzuki is Closing in on Some Rare Baseball History with Hall of Fame Induction

Only 12 players in history have won Rookie of the Year & MVP awards and been elected to the @BaseballHall.



• Dick Allen

• Jeff Bagwell

• Johnny Bench

• Rod Carew

• Orlando Cepeda

• Andre Dawson

• Willie Mays

• Willie McCovey

• Cal Ripken Jr.

• Frank Robinson

• Jackie Robinson