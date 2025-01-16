Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle Mariners Legend, Earns Election to Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame
Congratulations are in order for Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki, who earned election to the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame on Thursday.
The Mariners posted the news on social media. This is just one of two Halls of Fame that Ichiro will earn election to this month, as he's set to earn election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown when the inductees are announced next week.
One of the best all-around players in baseball history, Ichiro spent 28 years as a professional player between the United States and Japan. Over nine seasons, Ichiro hit .353 in Japan, stealing 199 career bases and amassing 1,278 total hits.
He came to the United States in 2001 and promptly took the major leagues by storm, winning the Rookie of the Year and the American League MVP that season. He helped the Mariners win 116 games in that 2001 season, an American League record. They advanced to the ALCS.
He was a two-time batting champion, a 10-time Gold Glover, a 10-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger.
Ichiro played parts of 14 seasons with the Mariners, three with the Yankees and three with the Marlins. Remarkably durable throughout his career, he never played less than 136 games in a season until age 44. He had more than 3,000 (3,089) hits in his United States career, giving him more than 4,360 total, which puts him past Pete Rose as the all-time hit king (4,256).
When Ichiro gets into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, he'll join Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez as M's players to don an M's cap in Cooperstown.
The Hall of Fame ceremony is in July.
