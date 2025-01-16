Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle Mariners Legend, Earns Election to Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame

One of the best to ever do it 🇯🇵⚾



Congratulations to Ichiro on being selected to the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame in Tokyo!



史上最高と言える選手の一人🇯🇵⚾



イチロー選手、日本野球殿堂入りおめでとうございます pic.twitter.com/5xInl5CDqQ