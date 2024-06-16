Important M's Regular Goes 1-For-4 as Rehab Assignment Begins
Beginning his rehab assignment on Saturday night, Seattle Mariners' second baseman Jorge Polanco went 1-for-4 with a single for the Single-A Everett Aquasox.
The Aquasox were down in Eugene as they beat the Emeralds 7-3. It was the fourth straight win for Everett. Most importantly, with regards to Polanco, he played the majority of the game. Coming back from a strained hamstring, Polanco took four at-bats before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning.
He was clearly able to run the bases after his single. He did not play defense. That will likely come next in his rehab. Earlier this week, general manager Justin Hollander said to expect Polanco to need at least a few rehab games since he hasn't played since May 26.
With the M's, he's had a very down year, so perhaps a lengthier rehab and the preceding break will help him get back to his career norms.
A lifetime .265 hitter and a former All-Star, Polanco is hitting just .195 this season with five homers and 14 RBI. He's posted a .293 on-base percentage, which is below his career norm of .332 as well.
When he's able to come back, he's likely to take the place of Ryan Bliss, who had been called up to take his place. The Mariners absolutely could use Polanco turning into the bat they acquired this past winter. Seattle is 42-31 but they are winning largely because of their pitching and if guys like Polanco and Julio Rodriguez can get hot, the M's may be able to win the American League West for the first time since 2001.
