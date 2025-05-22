Inside The Mariners

Important Seattle Mariners Reliever Nearing Big Step in Return From Scary Injury

Trent Thornton is currently on the injured list after having appendicitis, but told Mariners on SI that he's feeling much better and hopes to get on the bullpen mound on Thursday.

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Trent Thornton (46) pitches to the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park on April 11.
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Trent Thornton (46) pitches to the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park on April 11. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
CHICAGO - On the injured list since May 6 with appendicitis, Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Trent Thornton says he's feeling much better.

"Better, yeah. ​I ​mean, ​I ​think ​I'm ​going ​to ​be ​able ​to ​get ​off ​the ​mound ​for ​the ​first ​time ​tomorrow (Thursday) ​and ​kind ​of ​step ​on ​it ​a ​little ​bit," Thornton said on Wednesday.​"But, ​yeah, ​recovery ​has ​been ​going ​pretty ​well. ​Like, ​each ​days been ​able ​to ​build ​the ​intensity ​and ​kind ​of ​test ​my ​core ​a ​little ​bit ​more ​and ​more, ​but ​feeling a lot better."

Thornton also detailed what he went through, starting with what he thought were stomach cramps when the team was playing the Athletics in West Sacramento (May 5-7).

So, ​that ​whole ​series ​in ​Sacramento. ​Like, ​I'm ​in ​the bullpen talking ​to some ​guys: ​'Man, ​my ​stomach's ​killing ​me. ​It's ​not, ​like, ​nauseous. ​It's ​like ​a ​horrible ​cramp. ​I'm ​thinking, ​it'll ​go ​away. ​Like, ​it's just ​a ​cramp it'll be ​fine. ​Whoa. ​We ​fly ​back ​to ​Seattle, ​we ​have ​an ​off day. ​And, ​I ​wake ​up ​on ​that ​off ​day ​and, ​like, ​could ​barely ​roll ​out ​of ​bed. ​Like, ​my ​stomach ​was ​just, ​like the worst ​cramp ​imaginable, ​where, ​every ​step, ​you ​could ​just ​feel ​it ​throughout ​your ​body. ​

So ​I ​called ​the ​trainers, ​went ​to CVS ​to ​try ​to ​get ​some stomach ​medication, ​see ​if ​it ​was ​something ​like ​a virus ​or ​a ​bug ​or ​whatever. ​​Hour ​goes ​by, ​no ​change. ​So, ​trainers say ​like 'hey, ​do ​some ​jumping jumps and tell me what you feel,' and ​like, ​my ​lower ​right ​abdomen ​just, ​I ​mean the ​whole ​body. He's ​like, ​'Yeah, ​that's ​your ​appendix, ​you ​need ​go ​to ​the ​emergency ​room ​now.' ​

So ​show ​up ​to ​the ​hospital. ​And ​they're ​like, ​'yeah, ​it's ​your appendix. ​We ​got ​gotta ​operate, ​like, ​now.' Because ​it started ​leaking, ​essentially. ​It ​didn't ​burst ​fully, ​but ​it ​was ​leaking ​whatever ​is ​in ​your ​appendix. ​So, yeah, it ​was ​not ​very ​enjoyable.

Thornton is a seven-year veteran of the Toronto Blue Jays and Mariners. This year, he's gone 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA. He says his arm feels great and he thinks he'll need just one rehab appearance when he's ready.

The Mariners will take on the Houston Astros on Thursday in Houston.

Brady Farkas
