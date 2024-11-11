Informed Guesses as to What a Gleyber Torres Contract Could Cost Seattle Mariners
Several outlets have linked free agent second baseman Gleyber Torres to the Seattle Mariners this offseason.
It's a logical connection: After declining the option on Jorge Polanco, the M's need a second baseman. They have Cole Young waiting in the wings but don't appear ready to give him the job at the outset of 2025. As a result, they need a short-term stopgap (again) until he's ready.
Enter Torres, who could be had for a one or two-year deal as he looks to fully rebuild his value.
Torres hit .257 this year with 15 homers for the Yankees, who advanced all the way to the World Series. Torres was significantly better in the second half of the season as well, posting a 130 WRC+ from July 12-on. He is still just 27 years old and a former top prospect who was the centerpiece of the Yankees trade with the Cubs in 2016. Arodis Chapman went back to Chicago in the deal and helped the Cubs win the World Series.
Because Torres can be had on a short-term deal (we think), he will likely be inexpensive. That is something else that is appealing to the M's, who don't appear to want to spend big money in free agency.
Recently, Jon Heyman of the New York Post predicted that Torres would get a two-year, $32 million deal. The crew over at MLBTradeRumors predicted that he'd get two years and $36 million.
The Mariners could afford those numbers, but they may prefer a one-year option so they can give the job to Young in 2026. If they are to spend $16-18 million on one player this offseason, perhaps they'd rather do it at first base for someone like Christian Walker.
The Mariners went 85-77 this year and missed the playoffs.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: