Injured Seattle Mariners Hurler Takes Big First Step as He Works Toward Return
The Seattle Mariners got solid injury news on multiple fronts on Saturday. First, Logan Gilbert, out with a Grade 1 flexor strain, threw a bullpen at Petco Park in San Diego, hitting 95 mph. George Kirby, out with right shoulder inflammation, re-joined the team, and he looks set to be activated before his next start.
And finally, Bryce Miller, who went on the injured list last week with right elbow inflammation, has resumed throwing. The team shut him down for a few days after a cortisone shot and hopes to have him back when first he's first eligible to return. Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports had the video of Miller throwing on social media:
Miller, 26, has struggled this season, and the elbow inflammation is clearly a reason why. He's gone just 2-4 with a 5.22 ERA over eight starts. Furthermore, he hasn't had the ability to put batters away, striking out just 35 in 39.2 innings.
One of the best pitchers in the American League last year, he was 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA. The Mariners enter play on Sunday at 25-19 and in first place in the American League West, but if they are going to win their first division title since 2001, they will need Miller to look more like the guy they saw in 2024.
A three-year veteran, Miller was a fourth-round pick of the Mariners in the 2021 MLB Draft.
Seattle will finish out its series with the Padres on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT before heading to Chicago for a three-game series with the White Sox.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the Mariners' recent slide and some of the criticism coming Dan Wilson's way. Should the Mariners have used Andres Munoz in the eighth inning against the Yankees? Should they have intentionally walked Aaron Judge on Wednesday? And what's the issue with the bullpen? Brady also raises a question about Logan Gilbert's impending return and catches up with Tacoma Rainiers standout Samad Taylor for an enlightening conversation. CLICK HERE:
BIG QUESTION FOR GILBERT: Logan Gilbert is working his way back from a Grade 1 flexor strain, but when he comes back, will he be able to use his splitter? CLICK HERE:
CRITICIZING DAN? We spoke to ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney about some of the criticism that manager Dan Wilson has gotten for Seattle in the early going this year. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.