Injured Seattle Mariners Pitchers Take Massive Step Forward in Recovery on Saturday
Two injured Seattle Mariners pitchers took massive steps in their recovery on Saturday night. Starter Bryan Woo and reliever Gregory Santos both made appearances for the Mariners' High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox as part of rehab assignments.
Woo has been out since he suffered a hamstring injury June 24 against the Tampa Bay Rays. Santos was traded to Seattle in February and began the year with a lat strain that has stopped him from making his debut with his new team.
Woo started on Saturday for the AquaSox and had a mixed bag of results. He threw 45 pitches in 2.2 innings and gave up a two earned runs. He also struck out two batters and walked another two. The Mariners are hoping that he can come back for a start before the All-Star break, but after a start like this, they may think it more beneficial to keep him down for another rehab start to get his pitch count up.
Santos was the second reliever for Everett and threw eight pitches in one inning and gave up no hits, no earned runs, walked no batters and struck out one. This could be his final rehab appearance before joining the M's bullpen.
Before he got hurt, Woo had a 1.77 ERA in eight games with 28 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched and allowed just a .172 batting average.
Santos had a 3.39 ERA in 2023 with five saves and a 2-2 record in 60 games played with the Chicago White Sox.
Speaking before the Mariners game against the Blue Jays on Saturday, M's manager Scott Servais said that you can never have enough pitching.
"You can never have enough good pitching," Servais said on Saturday. "There's a lot of teams around the league that have had injuries. ... You're going to need a lot of guys. Because as you go down the stretch, guys get tired, they wear down. You can't have enough guys. Bringing the extra guys in will force us to make a couple moves."
