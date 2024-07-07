MLB Pipeline Predicts Elite Utility Player to Seattle Mariners in Upcoming MLB Draft
The July 14-16 MLB Draft is almost here, and the cup runneth over with mock drafts. One of those mocks was released on Thursday (July 4), courtesy of MLB Pipeline's Jonathan Mayo. He predicted the Seattle Mariners to draft Wake Forest's Seaver King with the No. 15 pick.
"This could be the end of the three-year run of high school hitters taken by the Mariners in the first round, but King could be the choice if they still want a bat. It could be a good debate in the Draft room between him and Mississippi State switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, while Illinois prep right-hander Ryan Sloan is still in the mix."
— Jonathan Mayo, MLB Pipeline.
King is a utility player who is projected primarily at third base and the outfield. He played three seasons at NCAA Division-II Wingate before transferring to the Demon Deacons for the 2024 season. He had the third-longest hit streak in NCAA D-II history (47 games) while at Wingate.
In his lone season with Wake Forest, King batted .316 in 51 games with 14 home runs, 13 doubles, three triples, 10 stolen bases and an OPS of .987.
King was named Third-Team All-ACC and was a semifinalist for the Dick Howser trophy — awarded to the national college baseball player of the year.
According to an evaluation from Prospects Live, King's biggest flaw is his discipline at the plate. They noted that while he doesn't strike out often, he also doesn't walk a lot and has a habit to chase pitches.
If King's plate discipline improves, then he can be a valuable piece in the Mariners' farm system. Most of Seattle's top prospects are either outfielders or middle infielders. The Mariners' No. 9 prospect Michael Arroyo and Ben Williamson, their No. 15 prospect are the only two players in the top 30 who play third base according to MLB.com. And even Arroyo rotates positions in the infield. The Mariners have eight players in the MLB Top 100 according to Baseball America.
