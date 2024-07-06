BREAKING: Julio Rodriguez Exits Game for Seattle Mariners Saturday
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez was pulled early from a game Saturday against to the Toronto Blue Jays due to reasons that were not immediately disclosed. Rodriguez was listed to start in the four-hole in the starting lineup. He was playing center field in the top half of the first.
Ty France pinch-hit for Rodriguez and went to first base. Luke Raley, who was originally at first, went to center.
Rodriguez is batting .247 this season with eight home runs, 30 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. He's played the most games on the Mariners this season with 90, including the half inning on Saturday.
Raley has already made his impact felt this series against Toronto. He accounted for both Seattle's runs with a double in a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Friday.
We'll await word on Rodriguez and bring you the latest when we know more.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
HANCOCK TO START FOR THE MARINERS:Seattle Mariners' manager Scott Servais confirmed Friday in a pregame interview that right-hander Emerson Hancock will start for the team on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays.CLICK HERE
SERVAIS PRAISES VOTH: Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais praises reliever Austin Voth for his experience and his presence in the locker room.CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady